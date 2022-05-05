Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, May 5, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Hubert Wilson, Inch Island

- Pauric Kelly, Foxford, Mayo / Letterkenny

- Jim Francis, Letterkenny

- Josephine Bradley, Letterkenny

- Mary Joyce, Dungloe

- Sean Conway, Mulladuff

- Joe Gorman, Malin Head

- Bridie Gallagher, Glasgow and Lettercarn

- Jim Kenny, Slivebawn, Malin Head

The peaceful death has occurred of former postman Hubert Wilson, Inch Island Post Office, Moress, Inch Island.

Predeceased by his wife Uala (née Durnin). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and their families (Glasgow), Carmel, Dean and Patrick Lynch, Condon Family (Sligo) and his many friends.

His remains will respose at the home of Carmel Lynch, 'The Patch,' Inch Road, Burnfoot, on Thursday from 5pm to 10.30pm and on Friday from 11am to 10.30pm.

House is private from 10.30pm to 11am each night.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady of Lourdes Church webcam fund c/o Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

The funeral and Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services' Facebook page or YouTube later in the evening.

Pauric Kelly, Foxford, Mayo / Letterkenny

The death has occurred unexpectedly at his residence, of Paddy Kelly (Pauric) of Belass, Foxford, Co Mayo and formerly of Ballyconnelly, Newmills, Letterkenny.

He is greatly missed by his loving and devastated wife of almost 50 years, Margaret (neé Murray), his heartbroken daughter Elaine, her husband Lorcan, his adoring grandchildren, Iarla, Joni and Shay who were the light of their Gaga's life, his brother Gerard (Scotland), sister Noreen (Letterkenny), brothers and sister-in-law and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

His remains will repose in Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday evening from 8pm to 9.30pm and on Friday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, at 3pm on Saturday followed by interment in New Leck Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Pieta House care of any family member.

Jim Francis, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Francis, 20, Solomons Manor, Lettterkenny and formerly of Belfast.

Predeceased by his wife Peggy (née Doherty), Derry. Loving father of Simon, daughter Dympna Faulkner (Cork). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Hope, Emma, Conor, Gerard, Liam and Sarah, son-in-law Joe Faulkner (Cork), daughter-in-law Deirdre, sisters Rosaleen Haughian (Ballyynahinch (Co Down) and Edith Francis, Castlewellan, (Co Down).

His remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top Lettterkenny on Thursday from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, for Reception Prayers at 8pm, reposing overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only please; donations, if wished, to St Eunans Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Josephine Bradley, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny of Josephine Bradley, née Timoney, 38 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny F92 H5XY and formerly Meenatawey, Fintown.

Predeceased by her husband Liam in 2009 and son Mark 2011, sisters Veronica, Maria, Gertrude and Helena. Deeply missed by her loving sons Paul, Birmingham, Kevin, Letterkenny and Declan, Galway, daughters-in-law Suky, Lorraine, Collette and Kathryn, grandchildren Leanne, Lucas, Zack, Alyssa and Elliot, sisters Kathleen Higgins, Dublin, Angela Gibbons, Dublin, Carmel Collins, Kildare, Anastasia Bagnall, Dublin, Christina Timoney, Dublin brothers Peter, Ballymacool and Leonard, Ballymacool, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Thursday. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 4.10pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 4.30pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards at Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Arch View Lodge Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Mary Joyce, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Mary Joyce, Main Street, Dungloe.

Sadly missed by her husband Joe, sons Joseph and Kevin, daughters Donna and Siobhan (Morahan), daughters-in-law Rachael and Bridgita, son-in-law Kevin Morahan and grandchildren Joe and Emily.

Her remains will repose in Mc Glynn's Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Dungloe, on Thursday from 4pm to 9pm and on Friday from 2pm to 9pm, with Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm in St Crona's Church, Dungloe, followed by interment in Maghery Cemetery.

Sean Conway, Mulladuff

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Conway, Ballymanus, Mulladuff.

His remains will be reposing on Thursday at his late residence which will be strictly private to family only please.

Removal on Friday evening going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, May 7 at 11am with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Joe Gorman, Malin Head

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannan, Fahan of Joe Gorman, Carnmalin, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there at 1.30pm on Friday afternoon for 2pm Funeral Mass in the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head followed by burial in Lagg Graveyard, Malin.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Bridie Gallagher, Glasgow and Lettercarn

The death has occurred of Bridie Gallagher, nee Duffy, Glasgow and Meenacarn.

Her remains will arrive at her niece, Annemarie Gillon’s residence, Dooey, Lettermacaward at 6pm on Thursday.

Funeral on Friday morning at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Kenny, Slivebawn, Malin Head

The tragic death has taken place of Jim Kenny, Slivebawn, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House private on Thursday from 9pm for family and close friends only please.

Funeral leaving there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

