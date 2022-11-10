Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, November 10

The following deaths have occurred:

- Annie Doherty, Derrybeg

- Mary C Gallagher, Stranorlar

- William Wray, Sligo and Donegal

- Chloe Gallagher Fanneran, Letterkenny

- John Friel, Fanad

- Elizabeth McLaughlin, Carndonagh

- Danny McGarvey, Fanad

- Teresa McGill, Carrick and Tyrone

- Winnie Doherty, Buncrana

- Edward Ferry, Gweedore

- Mary Gallagher, Portsalon/Fahan

- Brigid (Brid) Mc Cormack, Churchill

- Ronan Kelly, Co Down and formerly Stranorlar

- Susan Buffini, London and formerly Manorcunningham

Annie Doherty, Derrybeg

The sudden death has taken place at her home of Annie Doherty (née Mc Cole), Strand Road, Magheragallon, Derrybeg. Predeceased by her infant daughter Brid and son Dermott.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Condy, sons Connie and Mícheal, daughters Annette and Catríona, daughters-in-law Julie, Neasa and Michelle, son-in-law Hugo, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her home from 5pm, Thursday, November 10. Rosary on Thursday at 9pm and on Friday at 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Saturday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.

Mary C Gallagher, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Mary C Gallagher, formerly 28B Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar. Beloved daughter of the late John and Grace Gallagher, Ballykerrigan, Cloghan, and much-loved sister of Veronica, Nancy, Barney and the late Bridie, Margaret, and Christopher. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters, brother, nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest on Friday, November 11, with visiting time from 7pm until rosary at 9pm and on Saturday, November 12, from 3pm until removal at 5pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Sunday, November 13, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html or care of any family member.

William Wray, Sligo and Donegal

The death has occurred of William (Wilfred) Wray, Knocknarea Villas, Sligo and formerly of Altidoo, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by his brothers Hubert (UK) and Percy (Donegal). Dearly loved husband of Olive and father of David, Jean and Muriel. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, son, daughters, son-in-law Brian Allen, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Jennifer, Vicki, Gráinne, Ross, Samuel and Imogen, great-grandchildren Cian, Tom and Addy, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Saturday, November 12, from 4pm to 5.30pm. Funeral Service will be celebrated in Saint John’s Cathedral, John Street, Sligo on Sunday, November 13, at 2pm. Burial follows in Saint Anne’s Churchyard, Strandhill, Co Sligo. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. John’s Cathedral Renovation Fund c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo via www.feehilys.ie/pay. Family homes private please.

Chloe Gallagher Fanneran, Letterkenny



The death has occurred as a result of a road traffic accident of Chloe Gallagher Fanneran, 31 Leitir Beag, Crievesmith, Letterkenny, F92 Y010.

Chloe’s remains will be reposing at her family residence from 10am until 10pm on Friday, November 11

Funeral on Saturday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment in New Leck Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

All enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Directors.

John Friel, Fanad

The death has taken place of John (Una) Friel, Ladden, Fanad.

His remains will be reposing at the family home from 6pm, Thursday, November 10. Rosary both nights at 8pm.

Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty on Saturday, November 12 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Elizabeth McLaughlin, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Elizabeth McLaughlin (Den) nee Diver, Carowreagh Road, Carndonagh.

Elizabeth’s remains will be reposing at the family home in Carowreagh Road from 4pm, Thursday, November 10.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Danny McGarvey, Fanad



The peaceful death has taken place at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Danny McGarvey, Newtown, Springfield, Fanad.

Sadly missed by all his family, neighbours and his many friends.

Removal from the Eternal Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny at 5pm on Thursday, November 10 arriving at St Columba’s Church, Massmount to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning, November 11 with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Mary’s Fanavolty and St Columba’s Massmount Facebook page

https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Larissa Lodge Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Mc Ateer Funeral Directors.

Teresa Mc Gill, Carrick and Tyrone



The peaceful death has occurred on October 14 of Teresa McGill, Cookstown, Co Tyrone and formerly of Straleel, Carrick. Sadly missed by her loving partner Michael, her brothers Phelim and Gerard, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Martina, her sisters-in-law, brothers in law, her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her loving parents Con and Mary and her brothers Sean and Conal.

Interment of ashes will take place after 12pm Mass in St Columba's Church, Carrick on Saturday, November 12.

Winnie Doherty, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her residence of Winnie Doherty, St Bridget’s, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

Predeceased by her husband Charley.

Much loved mother of Louise, Gabriel, Janet, Bernie, Roisin and Stephen.

There will be no wake. House is strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Edward Ferry, Gweedore



The sudden death has taken place at his home of Edward Ferry, Dunlewey, Gweedore.

Predeceased by his parents Jim and Mary Ferry, brothers; Seamus and Charlie and sister-in-law Ann. Sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen O' Mahoney (Dunlewey) and Rosemary Pellone (New York), nieces and nephews Sean, Marie, Kay, Eammon, Kieran, Sean, Carmella and Neil and extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his home with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director

Mary Gallagher, Portsalon/Fahan

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher (née Kyle), Portsalon and Fahan.



She passed way peacefully at the home of her daughter Doreen Wilson, Church Bray, Fahan. Predeceased by her husband David. Sadly missed by her sister Chrissie McCauley (Letterkenny), her children Gordon (Carren), Francis (Carrigart), Margaret Dill (Gortcally), Tony (Croaghross, Portsalon) and Doreen Wilson (Fahan). Deeply regretted by her seventeen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her extended family, neighbours and all her many friends.

Her remains are reposing at the residence of her son Tony, Croaghross, Portsalon, Fanad.

Removal leaving from there at 1.30 pm on Friday, November 11 arriving at Christ the Redeemer Church, Rossnakill for 2pm Funeral Service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, care of any family member or Mc Ateer Funeral Directors. The Funeral Service will be available to view on the McAteer Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Brigid (Brid) Mc Cormack, Churchill

The death has occurred of Brigid (Brid) McCormack (née McDaid), 3 The Pines, Churchill, Donegal, F92 DX54.

She passed away peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by husband Patrick Columba McCormack (April 24, 2003), parents Charles McDaid (February 1, 1985), Margaret McDaid (May 12, 2008), and brother Charles (October 13, 2021).

Devoted mother to children Jane and partner Tom (Downings), Joseph and daughter-in-law Noreen (New York), Rose (Kilmacrennan), John and daughter-in-law Beryl (Churchill), James and daughter-in-law Melissa (Glendowan), Paul and daughter in law Erin (Churchill), Maria and partner Frankie (Letterkenny).

Deeply regretted by siblings John (Dromore), Anna (Glasgow), Jane (Kilmacrennan) & Margaret (Falcarragh). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces, nephews and extended family, good neighbours and many friends.

Brigid's remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Friday morning for requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan 11am followed by burial in Templedouglas cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill. Family time from 10pm to 11am & on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations to the palliative care department, Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Ronan Kelly, Co Down and formerly Stranorlar

The death has occurred at the Ulster Hospital, Belfast of Ronan Kelly, Crossgar, Co. Down, and formerly Meenavoy and the Glebe, Stranorlar.

Much loved son of Jack and Peggy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken father, mother, partner Paula, and her daughter Aoibheann Carville, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest with visiting time from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, November 11 at 10.30am for requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Susan Buffini, London and formerly Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has occurred of Susan Buffini née Clay 12 Thornsett Road, London and formerly of Woodhill, Manorcunningham.

Survived by her children Fiona, son-in-law Nigel, Moira, son-in-law Martin and Nuala, son-in-law John, grandchildren Bridie, Maya, Joe and Jack, nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her husband John, sisters Mary Alice Browne, Lisclamerty, Margaret Spandle Surrey, Bella, Agnes and Veronica Clay, Woodhill, and brothers Patrick, Paisley and James, Woodhill.

Susan’s funeral will take place on Monday, November 14, in Cheshire at 10.30am at St Mary's RC Church, 2 New King Street, Middlewich, CW10 9EB.

Burial at 12pm at Middlewich Cemetery, Chester Road, Middlewich.

