HAIR ADVICE: Getting the best from your trip to the hairdressers

Hello Donegal and beyond,

It's a new year and a new you, and I am going to talk about how to get the best from your hairdresser.

The first thing is the consultation. This is a must, if you are not getting this before your hair cut/ colour, I would change hairdresser.

This is where you find out what the possibilities are. It is where we hairdressers get to know how you are managing your hair as it is.

If you ever have had a style that you loved; If you are happy with your hair, or would you like to change? A lot of people find change daunting but you can make small changes.

These are the type of questions your hairdresser should be asking. I find a lot of people tell me that they find it hard to explain what it is they want.

That is not your job , that is our job. We are the trained hairdresser with the hair lingo. We are trained to get that information from you and to make sure we are both on the same page when we are doing our consultations. I find sometimes, especially with colour, that it can be hard to know exactly what the client is describing. So that is where we can look at images together.

We hairdressers take part in workshops and courses each year. There are always new products coming out.

I have a new product at the moment for giving body to fine hair. I love it, you don’t feel it in the hair at all and it gives a lively shine. I know exactly which clients to use it on.

I wouldn’t use it on someone with thick hair as I know it would be lost on them. My point being, we are full of information when it comes to hair.

Use us. The next time at your consultation, ask for the different possibilities - it may be setting goals to let hair grow into a style.

Have fun. Change is always good but feel in control so that you know exactly what the outcome should be.



For any questions or advice call Arroyo hair Salon on 0719843777 or message us on Facebook.