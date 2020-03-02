Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Charity race in Donegal has raised over €800,000 since its inception - details of this year's event to be revealed this evening

Three charities will benefit in 2020

Charity race in Donegal has raised over €800,000 since its inception - details of this year's event to be revealed today

Neil Martin congratulates Eoghain McGinley at last year's event

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

In excess of €827,000 has been raised since 1997 from one of the north-west's biggest and most successful sporting events.

The Northwest 10k started in 1997 and to date more than 30 charities and organisations have been he beneficiaries.

Three-time winner Eoghain McGinley will formally launch the 24th North West 10k tonight in the Mount Errigal Hotel. Reigning title holder McGinley also won the charity event in 2015 and 2017. The Kilmacrennan native is looking forward to the launch when the 10k committee will name the charities who will benefit from this year’s run and walk which takes place on Sunday, May 3rd, in Letterkenny.

Last year the three charities each received €17,000 euros from the 23rd staging of the event. The charities were Little Angels School, Letterkenny; Donegal Cancer Flights & Services and Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland, Donegal Branch.

“The North West 10k is one of my favourite events. You have the competitive side which is important but there it also has the family fun and charity sides. There is a great buzz leading up to it and it has a special place in my heart, McGinley, a member of Letterkenny AC, said.

On-line entries are now being taken for May’s charity event by going to www.northwest10k.com where runners and walkers will find all the information required. 

Northwest 10k Chairperson Neil Martin said he was looking forward to naming the benefiting charities at tonight’s launch.

Work for the 2020 event started in October when expressions of interest were sought from charities in Donegal. “We started the process early and work for 2020 began in October when expressions of interest were invited. We interviewed the charities and outlined the volume of work that would be required. It is a big undertaking and it takes a lot of volunteers to make it a successful fundraiser for any charity” Mr Martin said.  

He also expressed his appreciation to the sponsors, An Garda Siochana and the 10k Traffic and Route Management members Neily McDaid and Brendan McDaid. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie