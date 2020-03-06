WATCH: Daniel O'Donnell's message of support for Donegal's Grainne

A former participant of Dancing with the Stars, Daniel O'Donnell has taken time out from his holidays to send his very best wishes to Donegal's Grainne Gallanagh.

A seasoned performer Daniel knows well the effort and commitment that it takes to get through to this stage and is a great admirer of the Buncrana girl's dedication to date,

"She has been absolutely superb - you can see that Donegal passion and determination"

Grainne, meanwhile is rehearsing almost 24/7 and really wants to go through to the next step and do Donegal proud. Let's all get behind her and bring the glitterball back to Donegal.