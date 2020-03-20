Contact

HSE advises asthma sufferers to 'self-separate' during Covid-19

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The HSE has advised asthma sufferers to "self-separate" at this time, as those with the illness have heightened chances of being hospitalised and requiring the use of a ventilator. 

Approximately 380,000 people in Ireland suffer from asthma, therefore heightening the call for HSE guidelines for the group. 

Additionally, the Asthma Society of Ireland have assured respiratory sufferers that stock piling medication is not necessary. 

The Asthma Society has been liaising continuously with the HSE over the past number of weeks in relation to this healthcare challenge. The society are pleading with people to stop stock piling medication as this will harm the availability of the medication to other asthma or COPD sufferers.

Sarah O’Connor, CEO of the Asthma Society stated that "People need to know that they are doing everything in their power to manage their illness and protect themselves from coronavirus. They also need reassurance that they will receive the healthcare they need and that employers will recognise their particular vulnerability at this time".

The organisation have been inundated with calls from anxious respiratory sufferers. 

 

