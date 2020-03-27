The National Public Health Emergency Team schedule an emergency meeting as Covid-19 deaths double

Contact
The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has scheduled an emergency meeting today as Covid-19 related deaths double.
Yesterday, March 26 saw a further 255 cases and 10 deaths announced. These figures bring the totals to 1,819 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland.
There are now 12 confirmed cases in Donegal.
It was announced that the median age of those who die is 79, these people lived in either nursing homes or hospital type locations.
It was noted that a significantly higher percentage of males contract the respiratory virus, to date 13 males and 6 females have died due to the virus.
In total, 55% of the 1,819 confirmed coronavirus cases are male, with 45% being female.
Dublin represents the region with the highest amount of recorded coronavirus cases, with over 80% of cases being reported as mild to moderate cases.
NPHET have concerns regarding the volume of hospital and nursing home settings that are acting as clusters of infection. This includes approximately nine nursing homes, eight hospitals and two community long-stay environments, according to RTÉ.
