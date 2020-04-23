Contact
Home Instead Senior Care's live-in care solution to help older people safely ‘cocoon’
Ireland is going through an unprecedented public health crisis and older people face a greater risk than most.
Home Instead Senior Care’s Live-in Care solution can help reduce that risk to a minimum. The home care company’s Live-in CAREGivers ‘cocoon’ with older people, providing continuity of care, peace of mind and companionship in time of need.
They’ll carry out a Care Plan that includes mental and physical exercise so older people can stay well in a time when opportunities for social activities are limited.
Home Instead’s Live-in Care Plans are designed by a Care Manager, and based on the older person’s specific requirements.
All Care Plans are built upon the company’s relationship-based care model, which goes beyond task-based care and provides a personalised in-home service.
The CAREGiver is on active duty for up to 49 hours a week, providing care as and when it is needed.
Benefits include support and professional assistance for cocooning older people; a reduced risk of infection through reduced interaction and professional infection control, and significant peace of mind, security and company at a time of increased concern.
