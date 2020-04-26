In case you missed it - Face masks put on famous Derry Girls mural to support the message for people to stay safe during Covid-19

The Derry Girls are supporting the message for people to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The artists behind the famous Derry Girls mural on the side of Badgers Bar in the city have made a timely update to the artwork.

The girls and 'the wee English fella' James are now all wearing protective face masks.

The face masks have been placed on digitally and are not on the original mural which was created by local company, UV Arts.

Writing on their Twitter account, they said the face mask addition to the mural was their way of thanking NHS, key workers and volunteers for all their 'epic work' during the pandemic.

Writer Lisa McGee's Derry Girls comedy has been a huge success on Channel 4.

It is based on the lives of Erin, Orla, Clare and Michelle and Michelle's English cousin, James.

The mural is now one of the most popular places for visitors to see when in Derry.