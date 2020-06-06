Contact

Huge reaction to our request for bog pictures and we want MORE from the Costa del Sod

Dig deep and give us your best shots....

Bog pictures wanted! Show us what's to see working on Costa Del Sod this year

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Turning, footing and drawing turf on the bog has been one of the main features of the Covid-19 experience. 

Lots of people have been out and about on the bog. We want you to send us your pictures from that day on the bog - midges and all.  

It could be a shot of the beautiful wonderful landscape on the bog or some photos of people at work.

The picture needn't be people working with turf, it can be images from the bog roads where people ran and walked to keep fit. 

Send your photos to this email address: michelle.nicphaidin@iconicnews.ie 

Include names, where you're from, where the picture was taken and other details you'd like us to mention.

Write COSTA DEL SOD in the subject line of your mail.

We'll publish the pictures on the Donegal Live website and in print in the Donegal Democrat along with its sister papers, the Donegal Post and Inish Times.

Get snapping but respect the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

