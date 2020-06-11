Are you unlucky in love? RTÉ series hopes to help you on your way to your happy-ever-after

RTÉ are looking for men and women from all over Ireland, who are jaded with swiping, ghosting and disastrous dates, to give something new a try.

The series 'Pulling with my Parents' will soon be back on RTÉ2 and wants to save young singles from countless bad dates and seek the advice of their parents.

Could your mum or dad have the expertise, or perhaps the insight, to set you on the road to you happy-ever-after?

In this warm and funny series, we’ll enjoy some old-fashioned romance and endeavour to answer the age old question, does mammy really know best?

As well as a crash course in emojis, your parents will also try some more traditional ways to find a date. Will a small ad in the Farmer’s Journal be just the ticket? Is there plenty of talent at the GAA club or does one of the neighbours have a niece who could be the one?

If you’re single and up for a laugh – or if your child’s love life is in need of some serious TLC – then email dating@alleycats.tv

And even if your family don’t want to take part, we want to hear from people who think that they would be chosen by a mammy to go on a date with their beloved child.