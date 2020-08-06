Donegal to benefit from €1,675,000 housing adaption grants

A housing grant of over €1.6m has been welcomed by the Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Noreen McGarvey, and Councillor Anthony Molloy.

The €1,675,000 will be used to assist older people or those with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make their home more suitable for their needs.

Fianna Fáil Councillors, Noreen McGarvey and Anthony Molloy said: We welcome the allocation of €1,675,000 that has been announced by Minister for housing Darragh O'Brien TD for housing adaption grants for older people and people with disabilities in Donegal.



The grants are 80% funded from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, with 20% funding from the Donegal County Council.

"We welcome today's visit of the minister to the county after which he will have a first-hand knowledge of the housing needs of the various electoral areas and the need for major investment in the county after years of under investment," they said.

