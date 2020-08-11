FOOD SAFETY ALERT: Major supermarket chain recalls two chicken products due to presence of Salmonella

Contact
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall for batches of two chicken products from Iceland due to the presence of Salmonella.
Iceland is recalling batches of its 'Chip Shop Curry 4 Chicken Breast Toppers' and its Southern Fried Chicken Popsters', due to the presence of Salmonella.
Products
Country Of Origin: Poland
Iceland Chip Shop Curry 4 Chicken Breast Toppers; pack size: 400g; best before dates: 27/02/2021, 17/03/2021 and 08/04/2021.
Iceland Southern Fried Chicken Popsters; pack size: 220g; best before date: 04/04/2021.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.
