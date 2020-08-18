Contact

Minding Your Mental Health | 'What can a psychologist do for you?' - Joe O'Brien

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

The global pandemic has been a worrying time for us all. The uncertainty and danger surrounding us in our everyday lives has taken its toll on the vast majority, and minding our mental health is as important as ever.

With that in mind, we turned to the expertise of one of our favourite lockdown discoveries in Trainee Health Psychologist Joe O’Brien’s increasingly popular Head First Instagram page (@headfirst0) and Podcast dedicated to promoting evidence based psychology and mental health information.

WHAT CAN A PSYCHOLOGIST DO FOR YOU?⁠⠀

*Use the arrows on the above post to browse through all 10 infographics

⁠There are so many things outside a mental health "disorder" that can be supported by a mental health professional.⁠⠀

⁠You don't have to meet criteria for a diagnosis to see a professional. Many people don't meet the criteria for a diagnosis. ⁠⠀

So many of the issues we work with day to day include very common issues that crop up for people. ⁠⠀

⁠A good example would be relationship counselling - If a couple turned to a relationship counsellor, it doesn't mean either of them have a mental health issue, but they might need support in communicating better, support in meeting each other’s needs or in managing difficult circumstances. ⁠⠀

⁠If someone is struggling with their relationship with food and want to see a psychologist, it doesn't mean they have an eating disorder. ⁠⠀

⁠There are so many people who come into a clinic who won't meet the criteria for a diagnosis, but that doesn't mean that a psychologist won't be helpful. ⁠⠀

⁠Maybe that person wants to build self-confidence. Maybe they want to cope better with stress. Maybe they want to learn more about themselves. Maybe they struggle in relationships and want to know why. ⁠⠀

⁠Maybe someone's just been feeling a little off and can't pinpoint what's going on. ⁠⠀

⁠The things that come through the door of a psychologist's clinic is so much more than what people believe a mental health issue looks like. ⁠⠀

⁠You don't have to have a mental health issue to go to a psychologist!⁠

⁠If you do identify with any of the slides, feel free to message Joe to be put in touch with a mental health professional.

***

If you liked this piece or found it helpful, head over to the Head First Instagram page or give the Head First Podcast a listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

