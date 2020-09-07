Heavy bursts of rain may lead to spot flooding in Donegal

It will be generally dull and breezy today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle this morning. There will be some very heavy bursts of rain which may lead to spot flooding.

People are being urged to drive with caution as roads are busier.

We're back on the road - make it a safer one. pic.twitter.com/Ef9L2I3AbQ — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) September 7, 2020

Whilst it will dry up in most inland areas this afternoon, intermittent rain and drizzle will persist across Atlantic counties, especially along the coast.

It will be humid, with hill and coastal fog, but rather warm where sunny spells break through.

Highest temperatures 16 to 18 or 19 degrees Celsius, warmest further east. West to southwest winds will be mostly moderate to fresh in strength.