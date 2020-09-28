Prizes to be won - forestry photo competition is launched

Contact
The Teagasc Forestry Development Department has launched a forest photo competition which will run over October and November, 2020.
‘Celebrating Our Forests’ will highlight some of the many benefits provided by our forests.
It provides a great opportunity for budding (non-professional) photographers to get snapping right away and be in with a chance to win exciting prizes, with the overall winning prize valued at €1,000.
Forests can provide a wonderful setting that connect us with nature in these challenging times. Commencing on October 2, 2020, the competition will focus on four different forest themes over four consecutive fortnightly periods.
At the end of each period, the winner for that theme will be chosen and will receive a prize of €250 in vouchers. Each winner will also go forward to a Grand Final on December 8, when the overall competition winner will be in line for a further €750 in vouchers.
To kick off the competition, the first theme, ‘Forest landscapes’, will run from October 2 to October 15, Suitable digital forest landscape images can be by emailed up to 5pm on the October 15 deadline.
See www.teagasc.ie/forestphotos for more details
