Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

From Donegal to the mines of South Africa - with plenty of Gaelic football along the way

Ballyshannon man recalls the life of a former St Joseph's footballer

world map

Donegal mechanic took his skills to the South African mines

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Following a recent story about Aodh Ruadh GAA Club paying tribute to some of its former stars, a Ballyshannon man has got in touch to share another story.

Sean Dorrian from Erne Street, Ballyshannon said: “Last week I read the very interesting piece on the footballers who played for Ballyshannon down the years.

“I know of another player who came to Ballyshannon from Donegal Town. His name was Jack Cassidy and he was a mechanic by trade.”

Mr Cassidy came to  Ballyshannon to work on the hydro-electric scheme and it didn’t take him long to settle in to life in the Erneside town. 

“He enjoyed a game of football up around the Rock,” said Mr Dorrian. “He played for St Joseph’s back when the club was amalgamated with Bundoran.”

Mr Cassidy also found love in Ballyshannon, marrying local dressmaker, Mai Barron from Cashelard. Ms Barron was an aunt of Sean Dorrian, and that is how he is so familiar with their story.

“After they got married, they lived in an apartment at O’Neill’s premises in East Port,” said Mr Dorrian. 

When work finished on the hydro-electric scheme, Mr Cassidy began work in Miller’s Garage which is long since closed. 

“After that, they emigrated to Rhodesia, known now as South Africa,” said Mr Dorrian. 

What a strange and exotic place South Africa would have been to the Donegal couple arriving on its shores. And by all accounts, they made a good life there.

“Joe worked for many years in the mines,” said Mr Dorrian. “I’m not sure if Mai kept up the dressmaking. I would think she probably did.

“They often returned to Ballyshannon and Donegal Town on holiday,”

It must have been quite an event at the time to have people coming from South Africa for a visit.

“I remember meeting them when they would be home from Africa,” said Mr Dorrian

Both Joe and Mai Cassidy have since passed away.

“I informed Joe and Owen Roe O’Neill of their deaths at the time,” said Mr Dorrian. “They told me they remembered going for messages for the couple when they lived at O’Neill’s, and the boys would get a few pence for going up the town for them. Those were the days!”

Mr Dorrian said Jack Cassidy really enjoyed his time playing football for St Joseph’s.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie