Donegal Annual 2020 - a great gift idea for someone away from home

A look back at many events in this strangest of years

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Since it was launched in 2017, the Donegal Christmas Annual has become a bit of an institution and it is now a firm favourite in Christmas stockings at home and abroad.

The book peers into the past year with photographs, articles, tributes and profiles. This year’s edition is out now in local newsagents, priced at just €3.95.

It is brimful of features, local hictory, local heritage and of course the annual has that Christmas feel about it with quizzes, recipes, and much more.

Journalists from the Donegal Post, Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times, as well as contributors, have put together an outstanding publication which is sure to be a crowd pleaser over the Christmas break.

Many aspects of Donegal life are featured, and despite lockdowns and Covid 19, the heart of the community shines through the pages of the annual.

On the social calendar, 2020 was certainly not a normal year but nevertheless, there are plenty of smiling faces amongst the pages - from charity swims to a day in the bog!

We delve into some of the news stories of the year, recalling some of the most notable events, and also look at a number of the events that made the sports headlines in a year with many restrictions for participants and spectators.

The annual also remembers once again those who have passed away with a number of tributes. There are also picture specials on a return to school in this strange year, and some fascinating local history stories.

Flicking through the pages will be interesting now; and even more so in years to come when we look back on this extraordinary year.

Give a Christmas gift that reflects all that is good and great about home - the Donegal Christmas Annual 2020 - retails at €3.95 and is on sale in all good newsagents and usual newspaper outlets.

Don't miss it!

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

