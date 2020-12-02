Donegal GAA players on target for new GOAL challenge

Donegal football stars Peader Mogan and Brendan McCole are calling on Donegal folk to go the distance and register to do a virtual GOAL Mile this Christmas to support the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The appeal has come from the county players as GOAL recently announced that the traditional and much-loved GOAL Mile will be going virtual this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For several years hundreds of people all over Donegal have turned out in their communities and parishes every Christmas to walk, run or jog a GOAL Mile, with funds raised going towards supporting GOAL’s work in 13 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

The Mountcharles GOAL Mile has been a local Christmas tradition for over ten years. Both Brendan and Peadar are also members of the Mountcharles-based St Naul’s GAA club. They are now asking locals, as well as the wider Donegal community, to take part in the virtual GOAL Mile.

According to Peadar, it is more vital than ever that people support the GOAL Mile this year and help to continue the great work GOAL is doing.

‘‘Whilst this Christmas we are all being asked to keep apart due to COVID-19, we can help GOAL by registering to complete a virtual GOAL Mile. Whether it’s a run, walk, swim, or cycle. It would be great if people across Donegal can travel a mile to support the work of GOAL.”

Brendan added: “This year GOAL is hoping to get at least 10,000 people all over Ireland to register to do a GOAL mile. It would be great if Donegal people can help take up this challenge and play their part, as they do every year. “

Each registration will count as one mile. Once people have registered they have the option of passing a virtual baton to challenge friends on social media to do likewise!

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising, Eamon Sharkey, said: “We are living in a totally different world to the one we were in last Christmas. COVID-19 has taken a grip and changed all of our lives, but sadly it is the most vulnerable communities around the world who are impacted most, with COVID-19 impacting on their livelihoods and access to food.

“I want to thank the people of Donegal for all their support for the GOAL Mile over the years. And we are delighted to have the support of Brendan and Peader this year. Despite COVID-19 we are determined that this great tradition will continue and we can all do our GOAL Mile virtually. Families and small groups of people may be able to do it together once Government guidelines and social distancing is strictly observed. This year will be different - but the end result will be the same.”

Here is how you can help GOAL hit the magic 10,000 miles in the spirit of helping those in need.

To register go to: https://www.goalglobal.org/goal-mile/