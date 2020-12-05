Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Sit-down Donegal Christmas Dinner for those on their own is cancelled - but home deliveries will go ahead

Great example of community spirit and goodwill

Sit-down Donegal Christmas Dinner for those on their own is cancelled - but home deliveries will go ahead

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

This Christmas Day a lovely tradition is heading for its 15th anniversary and will occur in Letterkenny where a special Christmas Day dinner for people who live on their own or who might be lonely this Christmas will be provided.

However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, it will not be possible to serve the sit-down dinner - and associated entertainment - in the traditional venue of the Conwal Parish Hall, behind the Church of Ireland in Letterkenny.

But it’s a case of the show must go on and Kathy O’Connor and her team of volunteers will be showing great civic spirit once again. This time, though, they will deliver to those who wish to avail of this generous and heart-warming initiative.

For further details, and if you wish to order a delivery,  please contact Kathy O’Connor on 086 8676565.

The thinking behind event when it was first set up was to help people who are living on their own to break through isolation and loneliness on the day, and to provide company and celebration. 

The event has gone from strength to strength and has great backing from several local businesses.

Huge credit must go to the team who take time out on Christmas Day to bring a smile to those who may be on their own.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie