Sit-down Donegal Christmas Dinner for those on their own is cancelled - but home deliveries will go ahead

This Christmas Day a lovely tradition is heading for its 15th anniversary and will occur in Letterkenny where a special Christmas Day dinner for people who live on their own or who might be lonely this Christmas will be provided.

However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, it will not be possible to serve the sit-down dinner - and associated entertainment - in the traditional venue of the Conwal Parish Hall, behind the Church of Ireland in Letterkenny.

But it’s a case of the show must go on and Kathy O’Connor and her team of volunteers will be showing great civic spirit once again. This time, though, they will deliver to those who wish to avail of this generous and heart-warming initiative.

For further details, and if you wish to order a delivery, please contact Kathy O’Connor on 086 8676565.

The thinking behind event when it was first set up was to help people who are living on their own to break through isolation and loneliness on the day, and to provide company and celebration.

The event has gone from strength to strength and has great backing from several local businesses.

Huge credit must go to the team who take time out on Christmas Day to bring a smile to those who may be on their own.