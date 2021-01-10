Farming For Nature Awards now open

Now in its fourth year, Farming for Nature has grown to an active network of over 40 wonderful, eloquent ambassadors who are inspiring many other farmers across Ireland to be more aware of nature on their land.

Farming for Nature wants to further expand this network in 2021 and are seeking nominations of farmers who are going that extra mile for nature.

The annual national Farming For Nature Ambassador Awards are sponsored by Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme and the wider FFN initiative (www.farmingfornature.ie), which includes a range of farmer-friendly resources, is supported by a wide range of farming and conservation interests.

Farming for Nature (FFN) is a national initiative which highlights the positive role that some farmers play in looking after nature on their land and which shares – through short films, podcasts and farm walks - the invaluable, practical insights gained by these farmers in tackling our biodiversity crisis.

For more information go to www.farmingfornature.ie or contact Brigid on info@farmingfornature.ie