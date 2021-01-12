Daniel O'Donnell warns his fans to be wary of fake social media page
Donegal star says people have been contacted by email in recent weeks
Daniel O'Donnell
Daniel O’Donnell is warning of a fake Facebook page that’s attempting to contact his fans.
The country singer says that a page impersonating him is operating under the name Daniel-Francis O’Donnell Music.
Some fans say they had been contacted from the fake page in recent weeks and asked to send an email to a certain address, which the real Daniel is asking them to ignore.
A post on his official Facebook page read: “It has been brought to our attention that another is circulating impersonating Daniel.
“The page is under the name DanielfrancisO’Donnell. The page is adding people as a friend and asking them to email them to a particular address.
“Please don’t add this page or contact this person.”
