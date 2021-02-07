The North West Simon Community is hosting a Virtual Tea Day specifically on Thursday, February 18 - but also on any day in February that suits people.

This has been a challenging year as many fundraising events have had to be cancelled which account for 80% of its income.

Spokesperson Collette Ferguson said: “However, just because we cannot come together and meet face-to-face, we can, come together virtually.

“A Virtual Tea Day is an easy and fun way to maintain social distancing and connect with family, friends and colleague while also raising vital funds for North West Simon Community.

She continued: “It’s very simple to do. Let us know that you’d like to host a Virtual Tea Day (contact are details below). Set a date and spread the word to your friends, family or colleagues. Then, whether it is through text, email or social media, spread the word and ask your friends, family or colleagues to join. The more people you can get involved, the better!

“Choose a platform – Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts and WhatsApp are popular options. Make sure everyone has the link to join your virtual Tea Day.

“You can have fun and theme your online get together - share your ideas with us on our Facebook page and inspire others to get involved - share your photos using #NWSimonTeaDay and post to the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

She added: “Log in, have a cuppa, a chat and encourage everyone to make a donation to North West Simon Community via our website: www.northwestsimon.ie/donate

In the comment box, reference “Tea Day” OR, donate via Bank Transfer, with your name / your group / your organisation.

North West Simon Community bank details are:

BIC AIBKIE2D

IBAN IE82 AIBK 9371 8505 2910 91

Alternatively, call them and they can take a card payment over the phone.

For further details, contact Collette on: 087 0552478 or e mail: collette@northwestsimon.ie