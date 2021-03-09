Grants now available for Donegal heritage projects

The deadline for the Heritage Council’s popular Community Heritage Grant Scheme is Monday, March 29, and people in Donegal are being asked to submit applications.

The aims of the grant scheme are to support capital projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites and that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, objects and buildings.

The scheme also supports the purchase of essential equipment. Grant applications must be submitted using the Heritage Council’s on-line application system at www.heritagecouncil.ie

“During the pandemic, many people have sought to explore and engage with the natural, built and cultural heritage in their locality” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“The Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grant Scheme provides an important annual source of dedicated heritage funding to support local projects by heritage groups, voluntary and community groups, heritage-related non-governmental organisations (NGOs), not-for-profit heritage organisations, Adopt a Monument scheme participants and Museum Standards Programme of Ireland (MSPI) participants.”

He continued: “The heritage sector is facing serious challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic so the announcement that increased funding of €1.3 million is available nationally this year for the Community Heritage Grant Scheme is most welcome and goes some way to providing much needed support for heritage initiatives in the county.”

Eligible projects that can be considered under the scheme include projects relating to access, inclusion, interpretation, community-led surveys, local heritage audits, the purchase of specialised equipment, development of digital heritage resources (such as on-line exhibitions, databases or tours), conservation of objects or collections, the preparation of conservation reports or conservation management plans, community-led building conservation works, and habitat or species conservation projects.

In particular, The Heritage Council is anxious to hear from groups who want to improve access to heritage for people with disabilities.

Funds are also available for projects that explore the heritage of minorities, including newly-arrived immigrants and the Traveller community.

Applications from private companies or individuals will not be considered under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

“Each year we receive a diverse range of applications, which are a testament to the vibrancy of the heritage sector” said Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of The Heritage Council.

Last year, The Heritage Council awarded €45,000 in funding for six heritage initiatives in County Donegal to community groups throughout the county. Please note the scheme does not cover works to carry out any part of any public sector body’s statutory or core responsibilities; undergraduate or postgraduate studies; archaeological excavations or post-excavation analysis and reporting; memorials; amenity landscaping works; signage, publications, conferences, seminars or training; or primary school projects. Grants of up to €15,000 can be awarded.

Funding of up to 80% of the project cost can be sought. Match funding by way of voluntary contributions or benefit in kind is acceptable. Applications to the Community Heritage Grant Scheme can only be made using the on-line application system on the Heritage Council website prior to the March 29 deadline. Projects must be completed by October 8, 2021.

Further information on the grant scheme is available by contacting The Heritage Council in Kilkenny on (087) 814 2033, by e-mail at aryan@heritagecouncil.ie or at www.heritagecouncil.ie/funding. Advice on applications is also available from the County Donegal Heritage Office, Donegal County Council on (074) 917 2576.

Under the first phase of this year’s scheme, funding of €375,000 has already been made available to a range of projects across the country.

Three Donegal-based projects will share €21,000 in funding.

Forbairt Fhánada CTR secured funding for display cases and an interactive map of Fanad Lighthouse.

Bundoran Community Development CLG secured funding for the conservation of historic windows in the Bundoran Community Centre.

The Donegal Railway Heritage Centre in Donegal Town secured funding for museum interpretation panels to make its collection more accessible.