Learn to cycle programme being rolled out by Donegal Sports Partnership

A free online programme to teach children aged between 3-6 years the skills to ride a pedal bike will be rolled out by Donegal Sports Partnership later this month.

The ‘Balanceability Learn to Cycle Programme’ has been adapted for parents to enable them teach their children to ride a bike at home.

The programme will be delivered by a qualified Balanceability instructor who will provide regular guidance and mentoring.

Easy-to-follow videos will be uploaded each week and the progress of the participants can be tracked with the weekly track sheet and sticker packs.

The sessions can be done anytime and will be delivered via a private Facebook group.

Balance bikes typically give children independence earlier than traditional pedal bikes with stabilisers and children can be introduced to them from the age of 3.

The four-week programme will begin on Monday, March 22nd.

