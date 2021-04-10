On line - Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons - find out more!

The theatres may be closed but that hasn’t stopped Letterkenny Music & Drama Group from putting on another show!

This weekend the group will be showcasing their latest production, “Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons” by Sam Steiner, via the An Grianán Theatre website!

Tickets for the event are completely free but need to be booked on the theatre’s website (www.angrianan.com) where the show will be available for 24 hours only from Saturday 10th April at 8pm.

“Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons” is a humorous, poignant and sometimes tragic look at human interaction amid global upheaval. In the world of “Lemons…”, sinister ‘Hush Laws’ are passed; laws that limit people to just 140 words per day.

Trapped in this new world order, the characters of Oliver and Bernadette must determine which words are important and which words are mere ‘lemons’. First premiered in 2015, Lemons won several awards and went on to do well in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2016.

Inishowen actor Sean Donegan joins the familiar faces of LMDG actors Elaine Gillespie, Orla Carlin, Rachel Akkoc, Eoghan McGiolla Bhrighde, Ciara Gallagher, Angela Gallagher and Kieran Kelly, who share the two central roles of Oliver and Bernadette between them in recorded Zoom performances that have been expertly edited together by director Andrew William Tinney.

Well known to theatregoers in his native Strabane, this is writer and actor Andrew’s first directorial venture with the group and he is very much looking forward to showcasing this play online. “These are challenging times for theatre but “Lemons…” is an ideal play for our times,” he says.

“The play explores the concept that no matter what is thrown at us, humans can adapt, survive and continue to thrive. In our new norm of Zoom meetings and social distancing, “Lemons…” hits home with a renewed vigour, letting us stop and admire the resilience of human societies, and remind us that better, brighter days are ahead.”

To view this exciting production from Saturday 10th April, simply click the link below and book your free tickets where it will only be available for 24 hours. You only need one ticket per household no matter how many are watching it together. After booking your ticket, the theatre will email you a link for the show a few hours before the event goes live.

To book click HERE