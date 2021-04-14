Councillor asks whether council work is being carried out through the medium of Irish in Gaeltacht areas

Government agencies working within Gaeltacht areas are required to carry out their work through the medium of Irish, Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig said.

He was speaking during the online meeting of Glenties Municipal District on Tuesday.

The Official Languages Act 2003 was signed into law on 14 July 2003. The primary objective of the Act is to ensure the improved provision of public services through the Irish language.

The number of Irish-language speakers recruited to the Civil and Public service is to be increased by 20%, one of a number of changes to be made in an amendment to the Official Languages Act 2003. pic.twitter.com/CC7DWFWjtl — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 10, 2019



He tabled a motion stating: “What steps are Donegal County Council taking to ensure that the Irish language is the working language of the office in Dungloe Public Services Centre, as required by the Official Languages Act 2003? Are any services or offices within Dungloe fully functioning in the Irish language?”

He was informed the matter is being dealt with by the relevant official, at the moment, at HR level.