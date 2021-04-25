Are you interested in setting up a wellness café in Donegal?

Contact
Due to the success of the Letterkenny Wellness Cafe, it is now giving free training to people to set up a peer led wellness cafe in their own area.
A wellness cafe is a safe support for those struggling with their mental health to come together and have a tea and a chat with their peers, and support from a mental health worker.
The organisers are looking to recruit people all over Donegal and will be holding online info sessions over the next few weeks.
Funding has been received from Donegal Mind Wellness, Majella O'Donnell's mental health charity.
You will have to download Webex (a platform like Zoom) to take part and then follow the link below for your area.
For more info and to register: contact Marie Duffy at marieduffy2@gmail.com or on 0876372344 or check out the Facebook page www.facebook.com/ letterkennywellnesscafe
Online information sessions links below:
29th April –11.00am – 12.30pm: Ramelton/Milford/Fanad/ Downings www.bit.ly/ wellnesscafe1
30th April – 11.00am-12.30pm: Falcarragh/ Dungloe www.bit.ly/ wellnesscafe2
6th May –11.00am – 12.30pm: Inishowen www.bit.ly/ wellnesscafe3
7th May –11.00am – 12.30pm: Donegal Town www.bit.ly/wellnesscafe4
10th May – 11.00am-12.30pm: Finn Valley www.bit.ly/ wellnesscafe5
13th May – 7pm – 8.30pm: Evening session for all areas www.bit.ly/wellnesscafe6
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.