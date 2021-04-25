Are you interested in setting up a wellness café in Donegal?

Due to the success of the Letterkenny Wellness Cafe, it is now giving free training to people to set up a peer led wellness cafe in their own area.

A wellness cafe is a safe support for those struggling with their mental health to come together and have a tea and a chat with their peers, and support from a mental health worker.

The organisers are looking to recruit people all over Donegal and will be holding online info sessions over the next few weeks.

Funding has been received from Donegal Mind Wellness, Majella O'Donnell's mental health charity.

You will have to download Webex (a platform like Zoom) to take part and then follow the link below for your area.

For more info and to register: contact Marie Duffy at marieduffy2@gmail.com or on 0876372344 or check out the Facebook page www.facebook.com/ letterkennywellnesscafe

Online information sessions links below:

29th April –11.00am – 12.30pm: Ramelton/Milford/Fanad/ Downings www.bit.ly/ wellnesscafe1

30th April – 11.00am-12.30pm: Falcarragh/ Dungloe www.bit.ly/ wellnesscafe2

6th May –11.00am – 12.30pm: Inishowen www.bit.ly/ wellnesscafe3

7th May –11.00am – 12.30pm: Donegal Town www.bit.ly/wellnesscafe4

10th May – 11.00am-12.30pm: Finn Valley www.bit.ly/ wellnesscafe5

13th May – 7pm – 8.30pm: Evening session for all areas www.bit.ly/wellnesscafe6