Over 600 people enjoyed zoom in their room

File pic
Over six-hundred people participated in a 'keep well' initiative that promoted the use of online resources through zoom. The initiative was launched by Donegal Age Friendly. The proposal offered people the opportunity to nominate and support an older person to take part in a six-week online programme to develop their confidence in accessing programmes of interest, importance and entertainment.
The programmes were broadcast on zoom weekly between April 20 and May 27 and attended by over 600 participants. The line up each week consisted of talks on appreciating nature, keeping well during public health restrictions, supports for older people, gardening, healthcare, caring for your pets, nutrition and exercise, music, storytelling and comedy.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.