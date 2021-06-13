Over 600 people enjoyed zoom in their room

A Donegal Age Friendly initiative

Over 600 people enjoyed zoom in their room

Over six-hundred people participated in a 'keep well' initiative that promoted the use of online resources through zoom. The initiative was launched by Donegal Age Friendly. The proposal offered people the opportunity to nominate and support an older person to take part in a six-week online programme to develop their confidence in accessing programmes of interest, importance and entertainment.

The programmes were broadcast on zoom weekly between April 20 and May 27 and attended by over 600 participants. The line up each week consisted of talks on appreciating nature, keeping well during public health restrictions, supports for older people, gardening, healthcare, caring for your pets, nutrition and exercise, music, storytelling and comedy.

