Filming of Derry Girls for third series is underway

After many delays as a result of the pandemic, filming of the hit show 'Derry Girls' has begun again.

“We’ve come a long, long way together,” creator and writer, Lisa McGee posted on social media with a tweet, adding: “Let’s do this one last time!!!”

The tweet, picturing the first clapperboard of the new season, has since amassed over tens of thousands of likes with many fans commenting their excitement.

The show’s cast has also been sharing cryptic Instagram posts themselves in the build-up to filming, after rehearsals for the show began on September 27.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harland, Jamie Lee O'Donnell, and Dylan Llewelyn and the rest of the cast have all returned to play their beloved characters.

The show follows the life of five teenagers as they grow up in 1990s Northern Ireland, in a time of armed police in armoured Land Rovers and British Army checkpoints.

McGee grew up in Derry and told fans that the show was "a love letter" to her home and the people who shaped her.

Filming of the much-loved Channel 4 comedy series comes less than two weeks after McGee confirmed that the upcoming third season will be its last.

In a poignant statement on Twitter last month, she wrote: “It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series.

“Derry girls is a coming-of-age story.

“It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved.

“I'd like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us.”

McGee went on to thank Channel 4 and Hat Trick productions for supporting and helping create her vision.

McGee's closing statement told fans that while this is the end of the show for the characters, it may not be the end of their story.

The third and final season of Derry Girls is set to air sometime in 2022.