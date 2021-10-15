Search

15/10/2021

Filming of Derry Girls for third series is underway

Filming of Derry Girls for third series is underway

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

After many delays as a result of the pandemic, filming of the hit show 'Derry Girls' has begun again.

“We’ve come a long, long way together,” creator and writer, Lisa McGee posted on social media with a tweet, adding: “Let’s do this one last time!!!” 

The tweet, picturing the first clapperboard of the new season, has since amassed over tens of thousands of likes with many fans commenting their excitement. 

The show’s cast has also been sharing cryptic Instagram posts themselves in the build-up to filming, after rehearsals for the show began on September 27. 

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harland, Jamie Lee O'Donnell, and Dylan Llewelyn and the rest of the cast have all returned to play their beloved characters.  

The show follows the life of five teenagers as they grow up in 1990s Northern Ireland, in a time of armed police in armoured Land Rovers and British Army checkpoints. 

McGee grew up in Derry and told fans that the show was "a love letter" to her home and the people who shaped her. 

Filming of the much-loved Channel 4 comedy series comes less than two weeks after McGee confirmed that the upcoming third season will be its last. 

In a poignant statement on Twitter last month, she wrote: “It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. 

“Derry girls is a coming-of-age story. 

“It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved. 

“I'd like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us.” 

McGee went on to thank Channel 4 and Hat Trick productions for supporting and helping create her vision. 

McGee's closing statement told fans that while this is the end of the show for the characters, it may not be the end of their story. 

The third and final season of  Derry Girls is set to air sometime in 2022.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media