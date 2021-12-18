Search

18 Dec 2021

It's Christmas . . . And there are gifts to delight at R McCullagh Jewellers

Looking for that perfect gift for the one your love?

It's Christmas . . . And there are gifts to delight at R McCullagh Jewellers

R McCullagh Jewellers in Letterkenny - gifts to delight (PICTURES: BRIAN MCDAID)

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Being one of the oldest and longest established businesses in Letterkenny ensures that customers can be greeted with a wealth of experience and knowledge when they visit R McCullagh Jewellers on Letterkenny Main Street this Christmas.
There is so much for eager shoppers to choose from both on their website and in their shop to ensure that you will find the perfect gift for the one you love this Christmas.

A selection of some of the Newbridge Silverware at R McCullagh's

Jewellery lovers will be delighted to hear that McCullagh’s now stocks the popular Chiara Ferragni range which would make the ideal gift for under the Christmas tree. The Italian influencer and model loves her jewels and her range truly is spectacular.
R. McCullagh Jewellers is the only shop in Donegal where you can get your hands on these attractive pieces. You can also cast your eye over her stunning pieces on their website.

A Christmas gift for a new arrival

The innovative store also has an exclusive new gift offer that will definitely bring a smile to your loved one’s face. Customers can order bottles, glasses and boxes of Champagne and have each individual item beautifully engraved. This gift is one that is ideal for the festive season when celebrations take centre stage but is also ideal for Valentine’s day, graduation ceremonies, anniversaries and much, much more.

A small selection of the beautiful range of watches at R McCullagh's

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit to their shop on Letterkenny Main Street or why not browse their website rmccullagh.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media