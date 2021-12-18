It's Christmas . . . And there are gifts to delight at R McCullagh Jewellers

Being one of the oldest and longest established businesses in Letterkenny ensures that customers can be greeted with a wealth of experience and knowledge when they visit R McCullagh Jewellers on Letterkenny Main Street this Christmas.

There is so much for eager shoppers to choose from both on their website and in their shop to ensure that you will find the perfect gift for the one you love this Christmas.

A selection of some of the Newbridge Silverware at R McCullagh's

Jewellery lovers will be delighted to hear that McCullagh’s now stocks the popular Chiara Ferragni range which would make the ideal gift for under the Christmas tree. The Italian influencer and model loves her jewels and her range truly is spectacular.

R. McCullagh Jewellers is the only shop in Donegal where you can get your hands on these attractive pieces. You can also cast your eye over her stunning pieces on their website.

A Christmas gift for a new arrival

The innovative store also has an exclusive new gift offer that will definitely bring a smile to your loved one’s face. Customers can order bottles, glasses and boxes of Champagne and have each individual item beautifully engraved. This gift is one that is ideal for the festive season when celebrations take centre stage but is also ideal for Valentine’s day, graduation ceremonies, anniversaries and much, much more.

A small selection of the beautiful range of watches at R McCullagh's

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit to their shop on Letterkenny Main Street or why not browse their website rmccullagh.com