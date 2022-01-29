Newly appointed school principal has vision and drive

Going to the principal’s office at Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair has mostly been a positive experience and that theme is set to continue when Seoirse Ó Dochartaigh takes over the role of principal, this March.

Seoirse Ó Dochartaigh is looking towards the future with enthusiasm and pride as he prepares for his new role at the Gaeltacht-based school.

Inspired to teach by positive endorsement at both national and secondary level, his tenure as principal is bound to be a positive one.

Education

Seoirse attended national school at Loughros National School where his teacher Tómas Ó Dónaill taught all subjects through the medium of Irish. The teacher proved an extremely positive influence on Seoirse as did the late Jim Rafferty who taught music at St Columba’s Comprehensive Secondary school in Glenties.

The young student went on to qualify in St Patrick’s College in Drumcondra and continued his education journey obtaining academic qualifications from Trinity College Dublin and University Limerick.

The son of George and Mary Doherty, Seoirse was raised speaking Irish to his father who hails from the Gaeltacht of Downings.

Seoirse has been teaching geography at Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair since 2003. At present he is guiding his sixth year students towards their Leaving Certificate exams. As they sit at their respective desks to prepare for their exams - they will be doing so as Seoirse’s last Geography class in his role as teacher comes to an end and his principalship begins.

Inspiring

When speaking about his role as a teacher, you can hear the enthusiasm in his voice. He sees the possibilities that every student has whether they want to be a an electrician, actor or surgeon. He and teachers at the Luinneach-based school see every student as having their own special talent and this is brought to the fore with students enriched with the confidence to use that talent.

Teachers have a strong belief in nourishing all talent and ensuring students have the confidence to use that talent when they leave their school and embark on third level education.

Seoirse enjoys a strong and positive working relationship that exists between teachers at the school. He is also quick to add that students and teachers share a strong bond whereby teachers work to enhance students and all their capabilities.

Tributes

Mr Ó Dochartaigh paid glowing tributes to the former principals of Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair an t-uasal Séamus Ó Brian and Noel Ó Gallchobhair who gave him unwavering support and guidance when he first began teaching at the school.

The school is extremely well regarded across the country for winning All-Ireland titles in drama, Irish-langauge competitions and sport. The school has won countless All-Ireland music and drama awards and excels at athletics, soccer and GAA



Ambitions

In terms of aspirations and ambitions for the school, Seoirse is very clear; he wants Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair to be one of the first schools recognised as a Gaeltacht school under new departmental guidelines, recently introduced.

Furthermore, he wants the school to be recognised as a Deis school.

All the primary feeder schools are designated DEIS schools - they get extra funding from the department because of the economic circumstances of the area.

Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair lost its DEIS status due to their results being so high.

The two nearest secondary schools Pobailscoil na Rossan and Pobailscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola are recognised as being Deis schools.

Mr Ó Dochartaigh hopes to, once again, obtain DEIS status in order to gain the benefits affiliated with it. The school is located in an area where unemployment is high and emigration rates are high. Most of the students who sit the Leaving Certificate at the school do obtain high results.

Many teachers give students the extra time they need and oftentimes as you drive by the school you will see the lights burning as teachers try to help their students with subjects they may be struggling with.

Family

Mr Ó Dochartaigh is married to Cait who is vice-principal of St Crona’s National School in Dungloe.

They have three wonderful children, Ríonach, Réiltín and Iarlaith. Glowing tributes have been flowing in on social media since the announcement of the new appointment.