Diabetes: 'We thought life for our son would never be the same again,' - Donegal mum

Mairead Farren still remembers the day when her young son Tiarnan was first diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

The feeling of disbelief and of being overwhelmed.

The thought that life for her seven year old would never be the same.

“It was only natural to feel that way,” Mairead points out.

“When I look back now, I think being able to chat to other parents who were in the same situation, and hearing how their children have managed to live with that condition, suddenly you realised that it wasn’t the end of the world.”

Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. Insulin is a hormone needed to allow sugar (glucose) to enter cells to produce energy.

Mairead, from Milford, says there was no history of diabetes in either her own or her husband Dermot’s family.

“So when Tiarnan was diagnosed, we didn’t expect that news,” she said.

“At the beginning we just thought life was not going to be the same again.

“But it really helped when we met other families who were in the same situation. That really inspired me and was so encouraging, and even for my son, he found it so beneficial to be in the company of other children who have the same diagnosis.”

She was put in touch with other families through the Diabetes Ireland Donegal branch. She said the organisation is very proactive and they encouraged her to meet up with other parents. Mairead found this a great support.



Mairead Farren of the Donegal Diabetes Support Group speaking at the launch of this year’s North West 10k

“So that’s why I got together with some other parents and set up the parents support group,” she said.

The Donegal Diabetes Support Group was established around three years ago and in the early months, organised days out for children and provided an important network for families, particularly in the East Donegal area.

The onset of Covid-19 two years ago brought a sudden halt to many of the group's activities, but Mairead is happy to say that those activities are now making a welcome return.

“We organise weekends away and different events for the children, and they love to get together with other children with the same condition.



The North West 10k was attracting big crowds before Covid meant the cancellation of the 2020 race. It was held virtually last year, and will take place this year on Monday, May 2

“It gives them a chance to learn that life is still normal and they can do the same things that other kids do. The social aspect of our group gives children an opportunity to learn to adapt to their new way of life.”

As one of the three chosen benefiting charities for this year’s North West 10k, the Donegal Diabetes Support Group have been extremely busy in recent weeks, organising their own fundraising activities and preparing for the May 2 Bank Holiday Monday charity race.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for our group to get the message out there and to let people know what we are about,” Mairead said.



Some of those who attended the recent launch of this year's North West 10k

“When children are first diagnosed it can be a very scary time for them, and a very stressful time for their parents and their families.

“But our group is there for them, just to offer a support network and to let them know that there are other children and other families going through the same.”

The funds raised this year will be a major boost to the diabetes group, but Mairead is quick to point out that the committee also raises funds which goes towards research into Type 1 Diabetes.

Tiarnan, who is the eldest of four boys, will be starting at Loreto Community School in Milford in September, another big change in his young life.

His mum was keen to praise the help and support she and her family has received from the staff in the Paediatric Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital and referred to the part that is played in her son Tiarnan’s life by his teacher and the class SNAs, his football and athletics coaches and even those in the wider family circle.

“You are trying to get the balance of keeping your child safe and also keeping life normal for them so that they can realise, okay, you can still do everything, but you have to be that bit careful as well,” Mairead added.

The Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation were the two charities which benefited from last year’s North West 10k which, due to Covid-19, was held virtually.

They will again benefit from this year’s race, along with a third charity, Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Donegal branch.

“The three charities have really worked so well together, along with the North West 10k committee,” Mairead said.

“It has really been a pleasure to have met and worked with such lovely people.”

For details on the North West 10k go to www.northwest10k.com

The Donegal Diabetes Parent Support Group can be contacted via Facebook or by phoning 083 150 5043.