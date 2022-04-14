Donegal IFA elects new representative for IFA Farm Family Committee

Victoria Boyd
Donegal has a new representative on the Irish Farmers’ Associations’ Farm Family Committee.
Victoria Boyd from Carrickfinn will take up the new post, having been nominated by the IFA Rosses, Letterkenny and Ballyshannon branches.
The position was previously held by Mabel Russell, Letterkenny, who did sterling work on the committee over the past five years.
“It’s been a real education,” she commented, adding that she would continue to pursue the issue of credits for those on Farm Assist in relation to maximising state pension benefits.
The next meeting of the IFA Farm Family Committee will be in May.
The committee provides a voice to farm families on social issues within the association
Donegal County Council has submitted a list of buildings that could be used as emergency accommodation for refugees
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.