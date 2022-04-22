Search

22 Apr 2022

Councillor says he'll go to jail to protect the rights of turf-cutters

Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty says Government is out of touch with rural Ireland

Councillor says he'll go to jail to protect the rights of turf-cutters

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

22 Apr 2022 11:36 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A councillor said he is willing to go to jail if the proposed ban on the commercial sale of turf is to be introduced. The proposal has been seen by many as an attack on rural Ireland not least of all by Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty who urged Government ministers, based  in the capital, to come down and stand on the banks of the bogs in west Donegal and appreciate how much the people of rural Ireland depend on bogs as a resource. 

Cllr McClafferty said he has been inundated with people calling him concerned about the proposed ban being introduced. 

He said: “They need to lift that shadow of fear that is hanging over people at the minute. How do they expect people to heat their homes? The cost of everything is increasing at the moment - the price of food, heating, everything? How do they expect people to cope?”

He described the proposed ban as being nonsense and claimed the government are out of touch with the people of rural Ireland. 

It is a constitutionally-protected right to cut turf in your own bog but not to sell it.

Mr McClafferty said allowing  people to sell their own turf neighbours is merely making way for more stringent regulation later. 

Donegal is set to play a major part in festival along the Wild Atlantic Way in this year

Global Irish Festival Series aims to encourage diaspora to return home

“It is well and good saying you will be able to help your neighbour but we see that for what it is - a smokescreen. Turf cutting needs to be allowed to carry on. It has been there for thousands of years and is used as a major source of heating and used for families to cook in their homes,” he said. 

He said he will protest against the proposed ban being introduced: “If need be I will go to jail. I will walk the plank.”

Gallery: Super stars Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds on location in Donegal for new film

Filming of scenes will take place for several weeks

He said that many people are having to choose between fuel and food and said that is the reality people are being faced with in Donegal.

“Now is the time for everyone to make noise before we lose every aspect of our livelihoods and culture altogether,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media