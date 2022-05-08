Good weather continues across the county this Sunday morning

Rossnowlagh beach
It will be mostly dry with sunny spells today and it may turn hazy at times. There is a chance of drizzle as the day progresses. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.
Dry with sunny spells in most areas this morning. ☀️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 8, 2022
Becoming cloudier across the western half of the country through the day, with patchy light rain or drizzle developing. ️
Staying dry in the east with sunny spells, turning hazy at times. Highs of 14 to 20C. ️ pic.twitter.com/3B5wo701RQ
It will become cloudier tonight and scattered outbreaks of rain will develop, turning heavier and more persistent in western areas later in the night. It will become breezy as light to moderate southerly winds increase moderate to fresh, occasionally strong. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.
Chairman of the Ballybofey, Stranorlar and District Histporical Society, Gerard Doherty, left with newly elected president of the Donegal Historical Society, Rev Raymond Blair and Kathleen Phelan
