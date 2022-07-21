For the first time this century cattle are being brought to Tory Island

This morning, a herd of hardy Galloway cattle will cross the wild Atlantic Ocean on a barge which will leave from Curransport pier for Tory Island.

The cattle are being brought to this unique location in conjunction with Corncrake/Traonach LIFE and will be the first cattle to inhabit the island for almost three decades.

During the mid-90’s a number of Shorthorn cattle were kept by a farmer on the island. Five cows in total will make the journey this morning. A blessing of the cattle will take place at the pier on Tory on arrival. The cattle will occupy land in management by Corncrake Life on Tory and measures will be put in place to ensure the cattle do not roam freely around the island.

Speaking on behalf of Corncrake Ireland, Caitríona Ní Cheallaigh says it is hoped the initiative which has been carried out with the permission and cooperation of landowners will invigorate the practice of traditional farming on the island.“We are hoping more people will get involved. It can be done with the cooperation of landowners to renew traditional farming practices,” she said, adding that farm management is key to conservation.The initiative is open to all islanders who can participate in the project.