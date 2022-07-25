Walkers will have an extra pep in their step for annual fundraiser

When a group of volunteers from Donegal set out on their annual fundraising walk from Malin to Knock next month, they will have an extra pep in their step.

That’s because this year’s annual charity walk for Mary’s Meals, which takes place over nine days, celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2022.

The ‘Step by Step to Feed the Next Child’ walk will leave Malin on Sunday, August 7 and the plan is to arrive in Knock in Co. Mayo on Monday, August 15 (the feast of the Assumption).

Among those taking part will be the Collins sisters, Mary and Noreen, from Letterkenny. They have been volunteers with Mary’s Meals for the past ten years.

“We are really looking forward to doing the walk”, they said.

“Not only are we celebrating the ten-year anniversary, but we have had to do it on a reduced scale for the last couple of years, so it will be great to have everyone together again.”



Mary's Meals volunteers arriving in Knock last year

Mary’s Meals is an international organisation providing a daily meal in a place of education for children in some of the poorest communities in the world. They are currently feeding more than 2 million children, in 20 countries, across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

While just €18.30 feeds a child for an entire school year, those daily meals enable children to come to the classroom and gain the education that could be their ladder out of poverty in the long term.

“Mary’s Meals is a lifeline for millions of the most at-risk children in 20 countries across the world”, says Mary’s Meals Executive Director for Ireland, Patricia Friel.

“The rising cost of living is affecting us all, but it is always the most vulnerable who are hardest hit, so it’s very important that we keep our promise of a daily school meal to these little ones”.