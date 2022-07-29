Search

29 Jul 2022

Falcarragh woman among the finalists at Galway Races' Best Dressed Lady event

Falcarragh woman among the finalists at Galway Races' Best Dressed Lady event

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

29 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

A Donegal woman was among the finalists at the Best Dressed Lady event at this year’s Galway Races.

Aoibheann McMonagle, who is originally from Falcarragh but who is now a primary school teacher in Swords, Co. Dublin, was selected at the competition which always attracts big interest.

She was one of the 25 entrants who were shortlisted for the title.

Aoibheann McMonagle at the Galway Races. Photo: Andrew Downes.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Aoibheann said that "it was a really good day".

She has gone to several big race meetings with a Ladies Day over the years, as well as at the Dublin Horse Show.

Aoibheann wore a pinstripe dress by designer Alessandra Rich, with her hat from Irish milliner Ashleigh Myles, who is based in Dublin.

Her eye-catching red gloves are from Paula Rowan's shop in Dublin's Westbury Mall.

"My milliner matched the pinstripe in the hat to the dress," she explained, adding that the glovers were "a pop of colour" that she only purchased a couple of days before going to the races.

Meanwhile, a Galway woman Sandra Faller took the top prize of €10,000.

Ms Faller was the unanimous choice of the three judges.

The prize-winning ceremony took place at Ballybrit on the fourth day of the racing festival.

