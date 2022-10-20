Donegal has most teenagers seeking help for sexual assault

Donegal has the country’s highest number of referrals for teenagers seeking help for sexual assault over the last two years, Marina Porter of the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre has said.

Up to last month, the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre had 38 teenagers use their services in 2022, compared to 22 in Kerry, which is the second highest nationwide.

Ms Porter, manager of the centre, said the level of physical violence accompanying the sexual violence is really “very frightening.”

She said the centre has supported several teenagers whose cases involved more than one attacker.

The sharp increase in the number of teenagers alleged to have abused other teenagers has ignited calls from Ms Porter for further funding to be channelled into providing age-appropriate education to children on sexually-related issues in both primary and secondary schools.

“It’s that education part that is severely lacking,” she said.

Referals on the increase

The period from July to September was very busy, she said. “Each month now, we can’t keep up with the number of referrals both under and over 18. The number of under 18s at the moment is just staggering, it really, really is.”

The parents and guardians who accompany teenagers to the centre also need support: “We support the supporters. I could do with cloning everyone in the centre to deal with what we are dealing with now,” she said.

One positive is that there seems to be more awareness of where to go and get help, she said. Many of the teenagers are being referred through the sexual assault treatment unit to the centre.

Peer abuse

The Donegal sexual assault treatment unit, which covers neighbouring counties, was the second busiest in the country last year, Ms Porter said.

Peer abuse is not new, she said, and when she came to Donegal Rape Crisis Centre seven years ago she reduced the age of those being able to use the facility to 14.

Following an application for funding to the Late Late Toy Show appeal, the age of those who can use the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre has been reduced to twelve.

Ms Porter said that changes need to happen in the judicial system as well.

A lot of confusion surrounds sexual assault for teenagers where drink is involved, she added. The sharing of intimate images can have serious legal consequences and she urged young people to be aware of the repercussions.

Parents need to be active in monitoring their children’s phones, she added.

Michael O'Toole is an art therapist and Noemie Cattez - a dance movement psychotherapist, one of only four in the country provide a choice for people of who they can engage with the service. They also have a number of other therapists working at the centre. However, not all therapists are full time. This year, the centre was granted funding and can provide 42 hours of creative therapy a week. They also provide 4 hours a week for the school programme. Marina believes that the Department of Education should provide funding for the school programme.

Ms Porter also commended gardaí who work in the protective services unit describing this as 'being very kind.'