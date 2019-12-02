Planning ruling on major housing development in Donegal due this week

Planning officials in Donegal Co. Council have indicated that a decision will be made this week regarding proposals to build 40 new housing units in the Old Laghey Road and Farmleigh Park Road area of Donegal Town.

The developers have applied for planning permission to build 30 two-storey, four bedroom semi-detached houses and six five bedroom detached houses as well as four two-bedroom duplex units.

The applicant is Tir Conaill Properties Limited.