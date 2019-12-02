Iconic Donegal hotel celebrates a remarkable 125 years in business

Bundoran’s Great Northern Hotel is celebrating its 125th birthday and patrons are invited to join the McEniff family in marking this special occasion.

The hotel has played an important role in the development of tourism in Bundoran. Indeed, its history of welcoming holiday makers dates back to 1777 when Viscount Enniskillen opened his summer residence to paying guests.

In 1894 the magnificent Great Northern Hotel - owned by the Great Northern Railway Company - opened its doors.

Following the amalgamation of railway companies, it was renamed as the Southern Hotel around 30 years later.

In May 1977 it was bought from CIE by Sean and Brian McEniff and Martin Bourke and the new owners reverted back to the original name. Run nowadays by Brian and Cautie McEniff and family, the Great Northern Hotel remains one of the most iconic hotels and golf courses in the north west.

The 125 year celebrations take place this Friday, December 6.

Sales and Marketing Manager Marion Fitzgerald said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our guests to the hotel to share their stories and memories with us.

“We remind people planning to attend that it is very important to RSVP by today (Monday, December 2) so that their name will be added to the guest list for food. They can phone 087 2622000 or 087 7603032, or email me at marion@bmceniffhotels.com”