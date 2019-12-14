Donegal lifeboat takes to the sea to assist fishing boat that has broken down

Contact
The RNLI Lough Swilly vessel is on its way to the scene
A Donegal based lifeboat has been tasked to assist with a broken down fishing vessel.
The Lough Swilly RNLI crew put to sea at 2.20 pm this afternoon to head to the scene of the fishing boat.
It is understood that the fishing boat got into difficulties about 20 nautical miles north west of Fanad Head.
Sea conditions in the area were not good.
