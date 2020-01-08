Bill to stop pension age increase to 67 years will be debated within weeks - Donegal TD

Contact
Deputy Scanlon is calling for greater clarity on contributory pensions.
Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has said that his party’s Bill to stop upcoming pension age increases will be debated in the Dáil in the coming weeks.
The Sinn Féin Deputy said:
"Fine Gael plan to increase the pension age to 67 years in January 2021 and further to 68 years in 2028 meaning that today's workers and especially those approaching retirement may not access their State Pension at 66 years, as is the situation currently. These increases will see Ireland have one of the highest pension ages in the world.
"At the moment those obliged by contract to retire at 65 years are forced on to a jobseekers payment for one year before accessing their State Pension at 66 years. From next year, retirees will be forced on to a jobseekers payment for two years. This is a ridiculous and unacceptable situation for people who have worked hard and paid their taxes, in some cases, for a lifetime.
"This will see Ireland have a pension age that is well ahead of the majority of our EU counterparts. Our nearest neighbours England do not plan to move their pension age to 68 years until 2046, eighteen years after Ireland.
He said that his party had consistently called on the Government to suspend these pension age increases.
He added: "They were agreed behind closed doors without any debate or vote and therefore, they should not go ahead.
"Our Bill calling on the Government to establish a Pension Age Task Force would look at pension age and make recommendations based on evidence rather than cost saving measures. This Bill will be debated in the Dáil in the coming weeks.
"Nobody due to retire should be forced on to a jobseekers payment. I hope that all parties and none will support this Sinn Féin Bill."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.