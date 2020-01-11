Contact
Students from Donegal shine at the BT Young Scientists Exhibition
Donegal students from three schools have taken home awards in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).
The students were representing the Abbey Vocational School (AVS), Scoil Mhuire and Coláiste Ailigh.
Their awards were in the Biological and Ecological Sciences and the Technology categories.
Friday evening's awards ceremony followed three days of exhibiting and judging at Dublin's RDS.
23 projects from Donegal qualified for the exhibition, a remarkable achievement in itself giving that only 550 entries make it through to the RDS.
Minister for Education Joe McHugh TD said: "The atmosphere of excitement, creativity and fun at the RDS this week has been incredible. I am particularly pleased to see so many young people tackling some of the most important issues facing us, from climate change to health to technology, ethics and societal change.
"The students are a credit to their families, schools and teachers and they should rightly be proud of being here. They are a huge inspiration."
The overall winners were Cork students Cormac Harrison and Alan O'Sullivan from Coláiste Choilm with their project on gender stereotyping in young children.
The final day of BTYSTE takes place today (Saturday).
