Attempted plant machinery theft from Monaghan

Gardaí received reports of a number of males attempting to steal plant machinery from the rear of a premises in the Cornamuckglass area of Ballybay earliet this Wednesday morning at approximately 2:30am.

Gardaí including members of the RSU attended the scene.

A Silver Ford Mondeo believed to have involved in this incident has been located in an industrial estate in the Carrickmacross area this morning, 22/1/20 at approximately 7am.

The vehicle has been seized for a technical examination. No arrests have been made.