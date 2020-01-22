Attempted plant machinery theft from Monaghan

Contact
Gardaí received reports of a number of males attempting to steal plant machinery from the rear of a premises in the Cornamuckglass area of Ballybay earliet this Wednesday morning at approximately 2:30am.
Gardaí including members of the RSU attended the scene.
A Silver Ford Mondeo believed to have involved in this incident has been located in an industrial estate in the Carrickmacross area this morning, 22/1/20 at approximately 7am.
The vehicle has been seized for a technical examination. No arrests have been made.
