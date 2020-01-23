Donegal Bay on the crest of a wave

Donegal and indeed the west of Ireland is increasingly becoming known as one of the best spots in Europe, if not the world, to surf, and with waves like “Prowlers” at Mullaghmore, it's not hard to see why.

The recent and much-publicised Storm Brendan earlier this month alerted professional surfers throughout Europe that conditions at “Prowlers” were likely to be epic.

The weather that had most mere mortals sitting in and having a cup of tea wondering would there be red, orange or yellow warnings set the alarm bells ringing with some of the best surfers in Europe.

Indeed, Ireland’s North West is no stranger to monster swells, with the giant surf offshore from Mullaghmore a well-kept secret for many years.

However, with the popularity of surfing growing at an unprecedented rate people started to pay attention to this piece of perfection.

Some of the first surfers to take on the wave were the Molloy Brothers, a family of Irish American professional surfers from California.

With the Quicksilver World Masters Championships taking place in Bundoran word spread and former world champion Tom Curren visited the spot.

Curren told the Democrat at the time: “No way would I take it on - you have to study that wave and respect it - that's one of the best.”

Local surfer Richie Fitzgerald and British Champion Gabe Davis took on the challenge and after much practice conquered it towing in with their jet ski.

Post “Brendan” the latest swell captured the attention of the worldwide media, both print and visual as Tom Lowe from Cornwall weaved along the giant wave.

Tom said: “I flew in from Portugal last night- I just love this place, it's my favourite place in the world. On one occasion I flew in here from Hawaii which might sound ironic but this wave really is that good.”