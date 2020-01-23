UPDATE: Search parties reach injured climbers in Donegal Mountains but the rescue is far from over

Search parties looking for two injured climbers on the Derryveagh Mountains have now reached the casualties.

However conditions are very challenging on the mountainside.

The operation is being carried out by Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT). A spokesperson said it could take another four to five hours to bring the injured climbers off the mountain.

After a lengthy operation that began earlier this afternoon, contact was made with the two climbers on the slopes of Sliabh Sneachta in the Derryveagh Mountains.

Two search parties made their way to the pair and are assisting them.