Donegal success at Irish Wedding Awards

There was an exceptionally strong Donegal presence at the prestigious Irish Wedding Awards Gala banquet in Dublin last weekend.

Over 40 wedding suppliers and members of the hospitality industry from the county attended the awards ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin on Monday night last and enjoyed considerable success.

The wedding industry in Donegal is an important ingredient in the hospitality industry, showing constant growth and enjoys large custom from both the North of Ireland and the rest of the country.

The awards ceremony was hosted by the best selling author Andrea Hughes who was lavish in her praise of the high standards of every sector in this thriving sector.

The Ballintra based band who are exceptionally popular in the county took the award for best Wedding band in the country which is a great testament to this talented band.

The Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe also enjoyed great success having been named wedding venue of the year.

Glenties nativeLaura Kearney scooped the award as best wedding hair specialist while singer Sinead Black from Letterkenny enjoyed favourable mention.