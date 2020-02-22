Upgrades to Letterkenny's disabled parking bays could cost over €30,000

Over €30,000 needs to be spent on providing disabled parking bays in Letterkenny with signage, blue surfacing and dropped kerbing.

An audit carried out by Donegal County Council on the town’s 67 parking bays found that over €31,000 of expenditure is needed to carry out the work.

The audit identified 44 disabled parking bays that do not have blue surfacing, six that need supplementary plates and poles, 26 that need signage, and five that need dropped kerbing. Only eight need no work, the survey found.

The survey included disabled parking bays at both car parks and on the streets of the town.

The survey was carried out following a motion at the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District from Fine Gael councillor Jimmy Kavanagh.

Cllr Kavanagh welcomed the publication of the report at the February meeting of the MD.

“I’d like to thank the engineer and council staff for compiling the report, it’s a useful document for us all to work on, and Letterkenny is probably one of the few towns to have completed such an audit,” he said.

“Although there is no statutory obligation on the council to provide signage, blue surfacing or dropped kerbing, it is obviously desirable that all the disabled parking bays are fit for purpose and easily recognisable by both disabled drivers and able-bodied drivers. I would now urge the council to do its utmost to identify funding and carry out the necessary works.

“I appreciate that this will probably need to happen over a period of time, and it would be useful if the work could be prioritised in terms of urgency. Providing dropped kerbing where none exists at disabled bays would probably be the most urgent task and we should try to rectify those issues immediately, the bays located in car parks are probably the least urgent and could wait longer to be dealt with, now that we know what needs to be done, we should as a council try to get the issues dealt with as efficiently as possible.”